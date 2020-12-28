A PENSIONER missing from Cardiff since the early hours of this morning has now been found.
Earlier today, South Wales Police issued an alert for 80-year-old Ahmed Yousuf Al-Mahei who was last seen at 2am leaving a house in Butetown, they were concerned for his welfare as he was classed as extremely vulnerable.
The force have now confirmed that he has been found and is being cared for.
They thank the public for their help.