A GWENT design agency helped a hospice clean up for Christmas with the sale of its limited edition chari-tea towel
Parade Design, based at Newport's Estates Office in Gold Tops, sold out of the 'novel-tea towels', which it designed and produced in support of St David's Hospice Care.
The Newport-based hospice has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The hospice was forced to axe its vital fund raising events and close its high street shops for a long part of the year.
Parade's Claire Broome said: "Our unique novelty tea towels were a real hit and flew off the shelf in double-quick time.
"As much as we all want to forget 2020, let’s face it, we can’t. Instead we invited people to wipe away the lowlights and the dishes with our tea towel, featuring the 12 month-by-month illustrated lowlights of the year.
"Money raised from the sales of the limited edition Parade Souvenir of a Dreadful Year: The Novel-Tea Towel, which amounted to £700, were donated to help St David's Hospice Care, who, despite the ravages and restrictions of the pandemic have kept on going.
"We’d love some snaps of how you’re using them, whether they play a part aiding the never ending Christmas washing up, are framed in your house or locked away in a 2020 time capsule, we want to see.
"Keep safe and here’s to 2021."
St David's Hospice Care said: "Thanks to Parade Design for once again raising vital funds, £700 this time, for us by the sale of their fantastic novelty tea towels which are sure to become collector's pieces."