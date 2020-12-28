GOOGLE has shared what has trended in the UK throughout 2020.

From coronavirus, to the US election, to the popularity of Netflix’s The Tiger King it has been a year like no other, but one thing remains the same: we like to Google things.

Google has revealed some of the most popular searches and trends for UK users throughout 2020.

The top five searches for the UK in 2020 are predominantly based on the virus, with “coronavirus” topping the chart, followed by the US election, Caroline Flack, coronavirus symptoms, and coronavirus update.

MORE NEWS:

And the prevalence of lockdown becomes apparent when looking at the UK’s top five “how to” section.

Topping the chart is “how to make a face mask” followed by hand sanitiser, then “how to make bread” – remember the baking phase?

This is followed by how to get tested and “how to cut your own hair”.

Speaking of baking, what were the most Googled recipes in the UK?

Bread, followed by beef bourguignon, school cake, KFC, and white bread.

American pancakes, wagamama katsu curry, sourdough, IKEA meatballs and soda bread also made the top 10.

The top questions are what you’d expect – focusing on coronavirus, the US election, and VE day but weirdly, taking second place, is “where does vanilla flavouring come from?” (Spoiler alert: it's a beaver’s bum).

The top five celebrities that were searched for in 2020 are: Phillip Schofield (who came out as gay in February), Carole Baskin (the nemesis of Joe Exotic as expressed in The Tiger King), Joe Exotic (THE Tiger King), Jordan North (radio presenter and one of the contestants in this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!), and Elon Musk (the eccentric CEO of SpaceX).

In terms of fitness Joe Wicks rose to prominence, earning himself three out of five of the top “fitness” related searches with “Chloe Ting workout” and “skipping workout” also making the cut.

2020 has meant a rise in deliveries, as people avoid leaving the house or socially-distance. So what were the top five Googled “delivery” things for the UK?

Afternoon tea delivery topped the list, followed by “wine delivery” before the standard things you might expect such as compost, milk, fruit and veg.

“Birthday cake” delivery was eighth on the top ten list (not everyone jumped on the baking bus).

The most Googled lyrics were for WAP by Cardi B ft Megan Thee Stallion which - despite being far too explicit for us to reproduce here - has become a radio hit.

And finally, the top 10 news events were: