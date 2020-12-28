WEATHER warnings for ice and snow are in place for the rest of this week - and the rest of this year.
Following flooding last week and snow starting to fall in parts of Gwent today, Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings - affecting parts of Gwent - for the remainder of 2020.
Broken down by day, this is what Met Office has warned people to expect:
Monday, December 28:
Yellow warning for Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire, Torfaen and parts of Caerphilly.
What to expect:
Icy surfaces developing and snow in places.
Possibility of slipping on icy surfaces.
Ice patches on some roads, pavements and cycle paths.
Tuesday, December 29:
Yellow warning for Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire, Torfaen and parts of Caerphilly.
What to expect:
Icy surfaces developing and snow in places.
Possibility of slipping on icy surfaces.
Ice patches on some roads, pavements and cycle paths.
Wednesday, December 30:
Yellow warning for Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire, Torfaen, Caerphilly and Newport.
What to expect:
A small chance of disruption due to snow and ice.
Possibility of delays and cancellations to bus and train services.
Possibility of road closures and longer journey times.
A small chance of travel delays and cancellation or delays to air travel
A slight chance of power cuts which may affect mobile phone coverage
Possibility of slipping on icy surfaces.
Thursday, December 31:
Yellow warning for Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire, Torfaen, Caerphilly and Newport.
What to expect:
A small chance of disruption due to snow and ice.
Possibility of delays and cancellations to bus and train services.
Possibility of road closures and longer journey times.
A small chance of travel delays and cancellation or delays to air travel
A slight chance of power cuts which may affect mobile phone coverage
Possibility of slipping on icy surfaces.
Friday, January 1, 2021:
There are currently no weather warnings issued by Met Office for the UK in the new year.