WEATHER warnings for ice and snow are in place for the rest of this week - and the rest of this year.

Following flooding last week and snow starting to fall in parts of Gwent today, Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings - affecting parts of Gwent - for the remainder of 2020.

Broken down by day, this is what Met Office has warned people to expect:

Monday, December 28:

Yellow warning for Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire, Torfaen and parts of Caerphilly.

What to expect:

Icy surfaces developing and snow in places.

Possibility of slipping on icy surfaces.

Ice patches on some roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Tuesday, December 29:

Yellow warning for Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire, Torfaen and parts of Caerphilly.

What to expect:

Icy surfaces developing and snow in places.

Possibility of slipping on icy surfaces.

Ice patches on some roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Wednesday, December 30:

Yellow warning for Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire, Torfaen, Caerphilly and Newport.

What to expect:

A small chance of disruption due to snow and ice.

Possibility of delays and cancellations to bus and train services.

Possibility of road closures and longer journey times.

A small chance of travel delays and cancellation or delays to air travel

A slight chance of power cuts which may affect mobile phone coverage

Possibility of slipping on icy surfaces.

Thursday, December 31:

Yellow warning for Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire, Torfaen, Caerphilly and Newport.

What to expect:

A small chance of disruption due to snow and ice.

Possibility of delays and cancellations to bus and train services.

Possibility of road closures and longer journey times.

A small chance of travel delays and cancellation or delays to air travel

A slight chance of power cuts which may affect mobile phone coverage

Possibility of slipping on icy surfaces.

Friday, January 1, 2021:

There are currently no weather warnings issued by Met Office for the UK in the new year.