WITH Christmas over, attentions have turned to New Year and how we can celebrate the end of 2020 in lockdown.

While usually we're getting ready to head out to celebrate the start of a year year, this year things are very different.

Although many of us have already done as much preparation as we can for our celebrations, there's always a chance we've forgotten something, so knowing your local supermarket opening times is crucial.

Here are the opening times for UK supermarkets:

Tesco

Tesco Extra, Superstores and Metro branches will open as usual on New Year's Eve, but will close early at 7pm. Express stores will shut at 10pm.

On New Year's Day (January 1), Tesco Superstores, Extra, and Metro shops will open from 9am until 6pm. Express stores will be open between 8am and 10pm.

Tesco Superstore in Pontypool, on Lower Bridge Street, will be closed on New Year's Day, but will be open on New Year's Eve from 6am till 7pm.

On January 2, most shops will open at 6am and close at their usual time.

You can find the exact opening hours for your local store by using the store locator.

Aldi

Most stores will open from 8am to 8pm until Dec 31, when they will close two hours earlier than usual, at 6pm.

Branches will stay shut on New Year’s Day and resume normal trading from Jan 2.

Asda

They hit the headlines this year when they announced they announced they would be closing on Boxing Day to give staff time with loved ones.

However, stores will be open on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day this year.

Asda's Newport superstore will be open from 6am until 7pm on New Year's Eve, and from 10am until 5pm on New Year's Day.

The Pill superstore will be open from 7am until 7pm on New Year's Eve and from 10am until 5pm the following day.

Asda's Cwmbran and Blackwood superstores will be open from 6am until 7pm on New Year's Eve, and 10am until 5pm on New Year's Day.

Asda's Caerphilly and Brynmawr superstores will be open from 7am till 7pm on New Year's Eve and 10am till 5pm on New Year's Day.

Sainsbury's

On New Year's Eve, most Sainsbury's Superstores will be open from 7am until 7pm.

However, unlike other stores on New Year's Day, Sainsbury's will be open from 9am until 7pm. Opening hours will return to normal on January 2.

Sainsbury’s Local in Kingsway Newport is open from 8am until 9pm on New Year's Eve, and from 9am until 9pm on New Year's Day.

Sainsbury’s Local in Caerleon will be open from 7am until 9pm on New Year's Eve and 9am until 9pm the following day.

Lidl

On New Year’s Eve the chain will close at 7pm, open at 8am. Normal hours on any other day. Shops will be closed on January 1.

Morrisons

Morrisons stores will close early on New Year's Eve at 6pm and reopen on New Year's Day from 9am until 6pm.

Opening hours will return to the normal 7am-10pm on January 2.