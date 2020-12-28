SHOPPERS in Cwmbran have helped retailers weather the storm of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new national retail index.
The town was featured in the top 20 of Property Week’s 2020 Hot Retail Index 2020, which highlights the 100 UK retail locations that have proved most resilient during the Covid-19 crisis.
Last month, three new stores - Clogau, A G Meek and Sin City Comics & Gaming - opened in Cwmbran Centre, while M&S Simply Food opened as a part of the WH Smith in the Mall in August.
READ MORE:
- Which shops are open at shopping centres in Newport and Cwmbran during lockdown?
- We're in it Together: Full list of support services available throughout Gwent.
- More than 7,000 meals donated to those in need by generous Newport shoppers.
Rikki Teml, centre manager at Cwmbran Centre, says: “We’re pleased that Cwmbran features in the Top 20 of Property Week’s Hot Retail Index 2020 and see this as a reflection of Cwmbran Centre’s longstanding position at the heart of the town centre.
“Last month the centre secured a trio of new leases, with Welsh brands Clogau, A G Meek and Sin City Comics & Gaming now part of Cwmbran’s retail line-up. This represents a strong vote of confidence not only in the Centre itself but in Cwmbran as a town and retail destination.
“Cwmbran Centre continues to provide a community focal point with around 160 shops and eateries, offering the biggest range in any shopping centre in Wales.
“Our priority remains the safety of visitors, staff and retailers and we’d like to thank all of them for their patience and support throughout the past year.”
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment