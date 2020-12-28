A COLLECTION will be held in Pontypool for essential items for patients in Gwent’s hospitals.

Hospitals in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region are “under extreme pressure,” the health board has said, and are now treating the highest number of coronavirus patients since the pandemic began.

Under current restrictions, patients are not allowed visitors, meaning many are left without the essential items they need for an extended stay in hospital.

Pontypool councillor Gaynor James has organised a collection for patients in the car park at Tesco in Pontypool.

Cllr James is asking for donations of shower gel, shampoo, sanitary products, disposable razors, wet wipes, toothbrushes and toothpaste, hairbrushes and combs, deodorant and either new or clean and in good condition night clothes.

“The hospitals are bursting at the seams. These things are needed there, the patients are in desperate need of them, so I thought it was important to do this,” she said.

“If you get rushed to hospital at 3am all you’ve got is what you have on you, which is nothing. If relatives aren’t allowed to visit or drop things off, you’re stuck.”

Cllr James was collecting donations on Monday, and will do so again next Monday, January 4, from 11am to 1pm. She will then deliver the items to the health board, which will then distribute them in to hospitals.

“I open up the boot of my car and people drop off their donations there, while I keep my distance,” she said.

“My 4x4 was rammed. I was only there for a few hours.

“I’d like to thank the NHS staff as the work they are doing is just phenomenal.

“Please take notice of the guidance to keep yourselves and others safe during this terrible time. There is a light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine. Things will get better and when the do, we will celebrate together.”