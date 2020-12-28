BEWARE of distraction burglars at a time when many houses are full of new, valuable Christmas presents, a top Gwent Police officer has warned.

Thieves try to get into homes by pretending they need help or posing as officials working in the area.

Chief superintendent Mark Hobrough said residents should follow the rule: "If in doubt, keep them out".

Distraction burglars often work in pairs. While one preoccupies the homeowner, the other searches the property and steals items.

“Even at times like these, scammers will try and take advantage of the most vulnerable in our communities," Ch Supt Hobrough said.

“Unfortunately, not everyone who calls at your door may be who they say they are, so we just want to people to be vigilant when answering to someone they don’t know."

If you're unsure who is at the door, Gwent Police recommends asking for identification and calling their company to check their claims. Don't accept the phone numbers the individuals at the door provide – use the number you already have for the company, or call a relative or friend to help you.

Ch Supt Hobrough added: "People shouldn’t feel pressured to open their door to strangers.

“During these difficult times, keep an eye out for your neighbours, look after each other and report any concerns to us on 101. If a crime is happening in your area call 999.”