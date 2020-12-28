Here's the latest Argus column by Blaenau Gwent MS Alun Davies:

THIS Christmas has been different or difficult.

These are the darkest days of the pandemic and that has affected us all.

It is impossible to overstate the seriousness of the situation that we now face here in Blaenau Gwent and across Wales.

The new strain identified in the South East of England is now present throughout Wales and is likely driving the extremely high number of people who are becoming ill with the virus.

The number of critically ill patients in our hospitals is the highest it has been at any point during the pandemic; there is now the equivalent of five hospitals full only with Covid-19 patients.

One in five people in Wales are testing positive for the virus.

NHS staff are doing an heroic job and their level best under these circumstances - as they have been throughout the pandemic - but there is a real risk our hospitals face being overwhelmed unless the situation improves.

This is why the Welsh Government, along with those of the other three home nations, took the very difficult step of changing the rules at Christmas.

These changes meant that we couldn’t see friends and family over Christmas whilst the whole of Wales has joined most of England and the whole of Scotland and Northern Ireland in the highest level of restrictions – equivalent to a full lockdown.

I know these are extremely difficult and I know many people had been planning and looking forward to Christmas as a brief respite after a nightmarish year.

But in this season of hope, we must hold onto those things that should make us hopeful.

We see the tireless dedication of NHS staff who have responded to the greatest public health crisis in our history with great care, compassion and commitment, even under extreme pressures.

The commitment of key workers who have worked to keep our country moving, to make sure that communities have had the services and goods they need, and to ensure that vulnerable people have been supported throughout.

How local groups and charities have worked to look out for the many people in our communities who have needed a helping hand during these extremely difficult months.

There is also hope in the vaccine that is already being rolled out, with others on the way - it is early days, but an end to this national and global nightmare is in sight.

If we take the responsible steps during this last push, we can help keep our relatives and neighbours safe, protect our NHS and our communities and help bring this crisis to an end much sooner.

Let’s resolve to do this and to make a determined resolution that 2021 will be a better year for all of us.