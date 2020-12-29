A COUPLE raced a stolen BMW down a dual carriageway the wrong way in a terrifying act of dangerous driving the chasing policeman said was “the worst he’d ever seen”.

Carly Prosser and Aaron Preece “were lucky they didn’t kill someone” as they sped down the main A465 road between Merthyr Tydfil and Abergavenny.

A judge told the pair it was a miracle no one had ended up dead after the police pursuit during the early hours of Saturday, October 17.

Cardiff Crown Court heard Prosser had taken another vehicle the wrong way down a dual carriageway in the Blackwood area a few months earlier.

Prosser was jailed and her partner in crime Preece also locked up for stealing the BMW 116 they used in October.

Sophie Kenny, prosecuting said there were two dangerous driving incidents involving drug addict Prosser.

The most recent saw the defendant racing away from Pontlottyn with Preece in the passenger seat.

Police chased the pair who sped off and then went the wrong way down the A465 during the early hours of the morning.

The earlier offence in March involving Prosser saw her drug driving a Kia Picanto with cocaine in her system between Pengam and Blackwood.

On that occasion, Miss Kenny said, she also ran a red light and went “against the flow of traffic” on The Crown and Bryn Meadows roundabouts.

Prosser, 31, of Highfield Crescent, Aberbargoed, admitted dangerous driving, drug driving, driving while disqualified, failing to stop and driving without insurance.

Preece, 25, of Upper Road, Elliots Town, New Tredegar, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking and allowing himself to be carried in a vehicle that was driven dangerously.

Prosser had five previous convictions for seven offences, including driving while disqualified.

Preece had 17 previous convictions for 34 offences, including aggravated vehicle taking and driving while disqualified.

Hilary Roberts, for Prosser, said: “She pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

“Since spending the last two and a half months in custody, she has been clean from drugs.”

Lucas Edwards, representing Preece, said: “The defendant is extremely remorseful and ashamed of his actions.

“The situation could have been a lot worse at a different time of day with more road users.”

Judge Nicola Jones told the pair: “The more serious offence on October 17 was described by the officer in the case as the worst piece of dangerous driving he had ever seen.

“There was a lengthy pursuit and it was only by sheer luck that there was no collision or fatalities.”

Prosser was jailed for 20 months and Preece sent to prison for eight months.

The judge also banned Prosser from driving for four years and told her she must sit an extended driving test before she can reclaim her licence.

Preece was disqualified from driving for 12 months.