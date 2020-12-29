WE'VE clapped for them on our doorsteps, now come and join us for a very special evening to celebrate the fantastic work of health and care workers in South East Wales.

This year the South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards, held in association with t2 group, is being held live on Facebook, which means everybody can tune in and join us in applauding the inspirational people who have made it through to the finals, and, of course, our amazing winners.

Joining us in congratulating all those involved will be a long line of household names, including our host Dr Hilary Jones, GP and comedian Dr Phil Hammond and familiar faces such as Joanna Page – Stacey in Gavin and Stacey; lead singer from The Darkness Justin Hawkins and even Mr Motivator.

Yet while we’re delighted that so many celebrities are involved, the real stars of the night will be the finalists and winners of the awards’ 16 categories, and we hope our readers will make the most of social media channels to add their messages of thanks, praise and support. Use the hashtag #ArgusHealthAwards so that we can share your thoughts during the evening.

“This has been a year like no other, when time and time again we’ve had reason to be thankful for our compassionate, dedicated and courageous health and care workers,” says the editor of the South Wales Argus Gavin Thompson.

“These awards, the fourth to be organised by the Argus, are designed to shine a light on the hard work, commitment and selflessness of those who look after us.

“Usually we would be holding this event at a glittering ceremony at a prestigious venue, and while we’re sad that Covid-19 has stopped us from going about things as we usually would, we’re pleased that holding an online awards means that all our readers can take part.

“It became very clear how much the work of health and care workers is appreciated by the sheer number of nominations we received from members of the public, colleagues and organisations, showing how individuals and teams have rose to the challenge of fighting the global pandemic.

“We’ll be bringing you laughter and tears, inspirational stories and a multitude of reasons why we should all feel grateful for the terrific care we all receive.

“So, put on your favourite dinner jacket or cocktail dress, or your pyjamas if you prefer, crack open a bottle of bubbly and join us in toasting our fantastic finalists and winners and hearing about the tremendous jobs they do.”

The South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards will be streamed live on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/southwalesargus from 7pm tonight, Tuesday, and will be available to watch afterwards too.