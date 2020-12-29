ONE Gwent area won more than £3 million in cash prizes during 2020.

Welsh residents playing People’s Postcode Lottery won more than £12.1 million in cash prizes during 2020, thanks to their postcode.

The biggest win in the country came in February, when 606 players in Cwmbran shared a £3 million prize pot.

Six of the Poppy Field Avenue, Cwmbran, winners won £196,528 each, including nursery teacher Joanne James, 43.

Ms James said: “This is going to make a huge difference to us. Our children, Tom and Georgina, both have bad eyesight, and this means we’ll be able to get the operation that our Georgie needs."

Other postcodes winning in 2020 include CF14 1TB, NP4 9AP, and SA34 0SH.

Self-employed plasterer, Craig McCarthy 36, from Newport, said: “It will make a massive difference.

“It’s life changing money. The wife will probably have loads of plans already. She’s dancing round the hallway right now!”

Matt Johnson, ambassador for People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “It’s been a challenging year for everyone, so it’s been really special to be able to deliver some good news to lots of our players in Wales.

“I’m looking forward to surprising more of our Welsh players with nice big cheques in 2021!”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise more than £600 million to date for good causes across Britain and internationally.

Good causes in Wales will be able to apply for funding raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery from 1st February 2021.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.