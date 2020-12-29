SOUTH Wales Argus Camera Club members have captured fantastic images across Gwent this week, as this selection demonstrates. This small selection captures just some of our local scenes as they head on their lockdown walks. There are plenty of other fantastic pictures to enjoy by visiting on Facebook.

Christmas Day sunset over Newport by Roger Fuller

Keeper’s Pond near Blaenavon by Robin Birt

Winter walks at Twmbarlwm mountain by Alison Smith

Late afternoon walk on Machen Mountain by Chris Giles

The River Usk snapped by Lyn Evans

SDR Bridge taken from the east bank at Lysaght Village by Mike James

High tide at the Transporter Bridge by Steve Binns