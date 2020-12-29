SOUTH Wales Argus Camera Club members have captured fantastic images across Gwent this week, as this selection demonstrates. This small selection captures just some of our local scenes as they head on their lockdown walks. There are plenty of other fantastic pictures to enjoy by visiting on Facebook.
Christmas Day sunset over Newport by Roger Fuller
Keeper’s Pond near Blaenavon by Robin Birt
Winter walks at Twmbarlwm mountain by Alison Smith
Late afternoon walk on Machen Mountain by Chris Giles
The River Usk snapped by Lyn Evans
SDR Bridge taken from the east bank at Lysaght Village by Mike James
High tide at the Transporter Bridge by Steve Binns