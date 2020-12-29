A WARNING has been issued to drivers on Gwent's roads.
With snow and ice in certain places, Traffic Wales are asking motorists to take extra care.
While passable, drivers are asked to take particular care at the A465 between Rassau Roundabout and Brynmawr Roundabout, with snow on the road.
A spokesman for Traffic Wales said: "A465, Rassau Roundabout to Brynmawr Roundabout - road is passable with care.
"It'Snow joke, drive carefully.
"When driving in snow remember to keep your distance from the vehicle in front as stopping distances can be ten times greater than on dry roads."