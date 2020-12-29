A CWMBRAN family had a close call when a fallen tree landed in their garden – narrowly missing the home.
Kayleigh Williams, 34, from Oakfield in Cwmbran and her partner Neil woke up early on Sunday morning to find a large tree had crashed into their back garden.
The tree fell as Storm Bella battered Gwent, with winds reaching more than 100mph overnight.
The tree went through a wall and wrecked a trampoline wrecked, a back fence and a gate ruined. Temporary boards have been put up for the moment to secure the garden until their landlord can replace the fence.
MORE NEWS:
- Warning to Gwent drivers with snow on the roads this morning
- How residents in this Gwent area won more than £3 million in 2020
- Millennium baby born three months premature to celebrate 21st birthday this week
“I am just glad we got away with such a close wall. Me, Neil, and the children are all ok,” she said.
“We got away really lucky”.
Torfaen Council were at the site yesterday morning to remove the tree and some of the bigger branches. The debris took four hours in total to clean.
The tree has been chopped down into bits and is outside the back of their property until the council can remove it.