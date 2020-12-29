A POPULAR former social club in Newport could be converted and extended to provide 15 flats under plans submitted to the city council.

Baneswell Social Club, on the corner of Havelock Street and Stow Hill, closed in the summer following the economic impact of coronavirus restrictions.

Landlord Nick Portman said the venue was also hit after some of its loyal regulars died after testing positive for Covid-19.

An image of how the plans could look. Picture: DLP Architecture/Newport City Council

An application has now been lodged to extend and convert the Victorian building into flats.

A design and access statement says the proposal is seen as “the only realistic market solution for the empty building”.

The project would involve converting the historic building into flats and adding a “large rear extension”, which developers say is required to make the scheme “economically feasible”.

A planning statement says the rear extension would add “a new modern feature” to the building, and although it would be large, it would not rise above the existing building.

“The aim of the work is to convert the vacant social club to flats with the rear modern portion being more substantially remodelled and enlarged to provide necessary financial returns to make the development viable,” a design and access statement says.

The plans would see 15 flats provided over the four floors, made up of five one-bedroom flats and 10 two-bedroom flats.

A cycle store is proposed on the ground floor, but no parking spaces are proposed.

The application says the social club did not have car parking spaces and that the site is close to the city centre, the bus station and car parks.

The conversion would see some changes to the existing building, including removal of part of the roof to allow the new rear extension, and replacement of doors and windows.

However it is claimed these works would have a “positive impact” on the city centre Conservation Area, where the site is located.

“The loss of the majority of modern built structure, doors, windows and flat roof would not result in any harm to evidential value due to the modernity and ugliness of these structures,” a planning statement adds.

The plans will be assessed by Newport City Council in the coming months.