A MAN was remanded in custody after being charged with a crack cocaine trafficking offence.
Levy Barrington Timmins, 27, of Ribble Square, Bettws, Newport, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court.
He is accused of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and being concerned in the supply cannabis between September 15 and December 15.
Timmins is due to appear before Newport Crown Court on January 13.
