PEOPLE in Wales will begin receiving their second dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine next week.

While the first people to get the Pfizer vaccine in the UK will receive their booster this week.

A Welsh Government spokesman confirmed people in Wales would begin receiving their second doses from Tuesday, January 5.

Grandmother Margaret Keenan became the first person in the world to receive the jab earlier this month following its clinical approval.

The 90-year-old received an injection on December 8, and NHS England said at the time that she would have a “booster jab” 21 days later “to ensure she has the best chance of being protected against the virus”.

The most recent figures published by the Department of Health showed that the number of people to have had their first jab between December 8 and December 20 in the UK was 616,933.

But speaking on Christmas Eve, prime minister Boris Johnson said almost 800,000 people had been given their first dose of the two-stage vaccine.

Since the initial jabs were given in hospitals, the rollout has widened to GP-led sites and care homes.

In Wales, vaccinations began across all five health board areas on December 8.

Some of the first to receive their doses were healthcare workers in Gwent, who received them in Cwmbran.

Jiji Joseph, a care home worker in Brynmawr, was one of the first people in Gwent to receive the vaccine.

He said it was a relief to get the vaccine, adding: “It has been frightening thinking that we might get Covid and pass it on to the residents.

“This is good, it is good for everyone.”