A MOTORIST with an “horrendous” driving record was jailed and banned for more than five years after he failed to give a breathalyser test.

Glyn Alexander Millett, 52, of Dickens Drive, Newport, was locked up for 17 weeks.

He admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis on the city’s Bassaleg Road on October 11.

Millett also pleaded guilty to being in possession of 9 grams of amphetamine.

Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how the defendant has an “horrendous list of offences of a like nature”.

Millett was banned from driving for five years and 56 days.

He must also pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs after his release from prison.