A MOTORIST with an “horrendous” driving record was jailed and banned for more than five years after he failed to give a breathalyser test.
Glyn Alexander Millett, 52, of Dickens Drive, Newport, was locked up for 17 weeks.
He admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis on the city’s Bassaleg Road on October 11.
Millett also pleaded guilty to being in possession of 9 grams of amphetamine.
MORE NEWS:
- Couple 'lucky they didn’t kill someone' driving wrong way down dual carriageway
- Locked Up: Ram raider, thugs and drug dealers recently jailed by Gwent Police
- Masked gang jailed for attempted cashpoint raid at petrol station
Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how the defendant has an “horrendous list of offences of a like nature”.
Millett was banned from driving for five years and 56 days.
He must also pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs after his release from prison.