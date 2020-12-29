AN ABANDONED chapel in Blaenau Gwent could be brought back into use as a library and town centre hub under new plans.

The project would see Trinity Chapel in Church Street, Abertillery, become a new home for the town’s library, as well as providing adult education courses, an art gallery and a support hub offering employment and health advice.

SmartMoneyCymru Credit Union would also provide a new weekly financial loans and savings service from the hub, and there is also a plan to locate a cash machine within the building.

Blaenau Gwent council has secured funding in principle from the Welsh Government for the joint project also involving Aneurin Leisure Trust, which will allow the Coalfields Regeneration Trust to develop work to carry out an internal refit of the chapel.

The Coalfields Regeneration Trust has submitted a bid for a community asset transfer of both Trinity Chapel and the current Abertillery Library building in Castle Street.

If successful, Coalfields would look to turn the former library into a training centre for young people, providing the skills to start businesses and get jobs in the area.

An artist's impression of the chapel converted into a new library and hub

The training centre would also incorporate a jobs and training advice service and a community shop and café.

Plans were previously announced to convert Trinity Chapel into Wales’ first social supermarket, but the scheme has not progressed.

The chapel, built in 1877 and converted for retail use in 1995, has been out of use for several years.

Councillor Dai Davies, executive member for regeneration, said the new project could bring “a landmark building in Abertillery” back into use for the community.

“We welcome the opportunity to work in partnership on schemes that will work to reduce the impact of poverty on our communities by maximising income and looking at training and skills opportunities in order to improve the future prospects of local people,” he said.

But Llanhilleth ward councillor Hedley McCarthy said moving the “purpose-built library” from its current location to the chapel is “a wasted opportunity”.

“The idea of moving the library adds nothing to the town,” he said.

“There is nothing original about these plans and I think it does nothing whatsoever to enhance Abertillery.

“Before they move any further they should go into a period of consultation.”

However fellow ward councillor Joanne Collins, who is also executive member for education, voiced support for the project.

“This is a great opportunity and an exciting future for Trinity Chapel,” she said.