VISITORS have been warned from travelling to Keepers Pond near Blaenavon to take advantage of the snow.
Gwent Police officers attended the beauty spot after receiving reports of large numbers of people gathering.
Over the past couple of days, snow has fallen in the northern areas in Gwent, and a warning has been issued for snow and ice on the roads.
"Officers are currently dealing with a large number of persons gathered at the Keeper's Pond, Blaenavon Road," said a Gwent Police spokesman. "The Covid-19 and social distancing requirements are to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and protect people from illness.
"It would be advisable to avoid the area at this time and to seek exercise at an alternative location. Stay safe."
Snow at Keepers Pond in Blaenavon. Picture: Sammie Maria.
And a Welsh Government spokesman said: "Exercise is important for physical and mental health, but while Wales is at alert level four, it should start and finish from your home.
"Long journeys shouldn’t be undertaken unless absolutely necessary."