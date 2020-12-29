AHEAD of New Year’s Eve, the emergency services have urged caution celebrating with fireworks at home.

Over the bonfire night period this year (November 1 to 10), the Welsh Ambulance Service received 37 verified 999 calls relating to “burns, scalds, or explosions,” six of which mentioned “fireworks”.

This is around the same level of calls - one fewer - than in the same period in 2019, eight of which specifically mentioned fireworks.

Of these, five were reported with burns covering more than 18 per cent of the patient’s body.

One call related to “significant facial burns”, while another three related specifically to “significant facial burns – explosion.”

The previous two years have been a significant decrease in 999 calls during this period for burns, scalds, or explosions.

In 2018, this figure was 49, and was higher still in 2017 (62), 2016 (66) and 2015 (68), peaking in 2014 at 96 callouts. In 2013, the ambulance service was called out to 87 burns, scalds, or explosion incidents.

A South Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We are currently amidst a global pandemic and we are asking people not to take risks, putting additional pressures on our emergency services.

"Fireworks can frighten people and animals. The elderly and children are frequently scared and intimidated by firework noise. After all, fireworks are explosives.

"Tell your neighbours if you’re a planning on letting off fireworks and avoid purchasing really noisy ones.

"Please don’t make things worse for the NHS or the emergency services."

Lee Brooks, director of operations for Welsh Ambulance Service, said: “In areas of communal living such a halls of residence or blocks of flats, the temptation to meet others and celebrate may be strong, but we appeal to everybody not to take part in any activities that pose an increased risk of avoidable injury or viral transmission, and of course only consuming alcohol in moderation.

“This year especially we would ask the public, young people in particular, to help us keep our resources free for the most life-threatening injuries and illnesses by avoiding un-regulated firework displays, respecting and protecting themselves, their families and neighbours.”