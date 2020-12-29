TWO Disney characters are getting a backstory in a new prequel starring Pontypool-born Hollywood actor Luke Evans.

Disney+ are to launch six-part musical prequel series showing events before the 2017 live-action Disney film Beauty and the Beast.

The currently untitled project, currently in development, will follow the story of the villainous Gaston, played by Mr Evans, and his companion Le Fou, played by Josh Gad, who is also the voice of snowman Olaf in the Frozen films.

A spokeswoman for Disney+ said: “Starring Luke Evans and Josh Gad in the roles they made famous in the hit live action feature film, the music, romance, comedy and adventure of the Beauty and the Beast universe continues in this prequel that explores the kingdom in the years before the Beast and Belle’s epic romance.

“We will witness the destinies of many familiar characters take shape as they cross paths with new characters -- including an unconventional and modern take on the traditional 'Disney Princess' – as they experience their own exciting epic adventures and romances, all set to an original soundtrack from Academy Award winning composer Alan Menken.”

Both actors have taken to social media to confirm news of the prequel series, with no launch date confirmed yet.

Mr Evans tweeted: "Excited much!!!!"

Mr Gad, bringing his sense of fun from the screen to social media, wrote: “Luke and I will perform the sizzle live for you all. Don’t worry.

“Can’t wait to share this magic with you all soon!”