ACTOR Michael Sheen revealed that he handed back his OBE to avoid hypocrisy.

Michael Sheen, who was born in Newport and grew up in Port Talbot, recently appeared in an interview with columnist Owen Jones.

Within the interview the pair discussed topics such as coronavirus, Brexit, Welsh independence and Michael Sheen's OBE, which was awarded to him in 2009 for his services to drama.

The 51-year-old actor and political activist admitted he returned his OBE as he did not want to be a "hypocrite".

Explaining his decision, the Welshman said: "In 2017 I was asked to do the Raymond Williams lecture.

“Raymond Williams wrote a piece called ‘Who Speaks For Wales’ in 1971 - and I took that as my starting point for the lecture as in who speaks for Wales now?

“In my research I learnt a lot about Welsh history… by the time I finished typing the that lecture I remember siting there and thinking I have a choice: either don’t give this lecture and hold onto my OBE, or give this lecture and give the OBE back.”

As he wanted to do the lecture he gave his OBE back, but added that he meant “no disrespect” and that he “genuinely felt incredibly honoured” when given the OBE.

"I didn’t mean any disrespect,” said the Hollywood actor.

“I just realised that I'd be a hypocrite if I said the things that I was going to in the lecture about the relationship with Wales and the British state and the history of it all those sorts of things."

Michael Sheen also revealed that he'd never brought it up before as he'd not been asked about it.

Owen Jones' full interview with Michael Sheen is available on YouTube here.

The pair also discussed 2020 as a whole, with Mr Jones asking Michael Sheen about his experience of the year.

Mr Sheen admitted that it has been a “horrendous year” and “overwhelmingly sad at times.”

But, he also described 2020 as “extraordinary” at times.

Mr Sheen said: “It’s brought the best – and worst – out of people.

“It sounds cliché but people coming together and connecting means so much more.”