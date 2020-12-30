THE birthplace of the NHS in Tredegar has been revitalised as a community hub.

Number 10 The Circle has been renovated thanks to the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns programme.

The historic building was once home to the Tredegar Medical Aid Society, used as the blueprint for the creation of the National Health Service in 1948 by Aneurin Bevan.

Number 10 The Circle received more than £142,000 in Transforming Towns funding, alongside £240,000 of funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund through the Tredegar Townscape Heritage Initiative and Coalfields Regeneration Trust (CRT).

The renovation will provide a place where people can work, learn and celebrate the heritage of Tredegar and the National Health Service

The deputy minister for housing and local government, Hannah Blythyn welcomed the renovation.

“This building has real historical significance and its renovation will benefit the local community, act as a community hub, and increase footfall to the town centre,” she said

Completed over three years, the building will be used as an open access multi-functional space for educational classes, training, seminars, meetings, and include a heritage centre which will tell the story of the building.

The first floor will comprise of four offices, available for rent on a flexible basis to create flexible working space that small and third sector businesses require; as well as complete renovation and restoration of the building’s exterior.

The deputy minister added: “This small but important building pioneered health care as we know it today.

"This year more than ever, we should celebrate the role a Welsh town played in helping inspire this vitally important service.

“Supporting towns and high streets across Wales has never been so important and it is fantastic to see how Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns funding has been used to support this building to continue to be part of Tredegar’s history and benefit the community it serves.”

Minister for health Vaughan Gething said: “Over the last 72 years the NHS has been there for every one of us.

"This has been never been truer than during the past 10 months, as we’ve all faced some of Wales’ darkest days, and our NHS has been there - in the face of extreme pressures - at every step.

“The transformation of this historic building mirrors the course Wales’ NHS has taken over the past seven decades; a testament to Nye Bevan’s fledgling idea of a National Health Service for all, to the world-leading organisation we see today.”

Alun Taylor, head of operations for the Coalfields Regeneration Trust, said: “CRT purchased the building in recognition of its huge importance to the history of Tredegar and the formation of the NHS and its potential as a Heritage Centre to tell a great story and to help regenerate the town centre.

"With Welsh Government and partner support a great facility has been developed demonstrating what can be achieved when partnership investment and the community come together.”

Cllr Dai Davies, deputy leader of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council, added: “It is fantastic news that another historic building in Tredegar has been regenerated adding to the existing portfolio of properties that have been restored in the area.

"This project is an example of how the programme is supporting important improvements that will benefit whole communities.

“It will provide additional facilities to the area and support the economic development of the Borough through training and skills development, whilst preserving a link to our past through the Heritage Centre.

"The facility will make a difference to local life and I wish them all the success.”