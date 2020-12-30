TODAY marks eight years since a Newbridge man was last seen – and eight years of heartache for his family.

Kyle Vaughan was 24 when he went missing on December 30, 2012. He was last seen on the A467 between Risca and Crosskeys by two undertakers - and his car was found on the road around 11.45pm on the same night.

The investigation quickly turned from a missing person to a murder investigation – but despite eight arrests in the first month of the investigation, no charges were brought, and his body has not been found.

Kyle Vaughan

His family have never given up hope that one day they will get justice despite the daily pain they face.

Speaking to the Argus ahead of the eighth anniversary of his son’s disappearance, dad Alan Vaughan said: “You’ve had your presents, now can I have mine?”

Mr Vaughan added he believes his late wife and Kyle's mother Mary - who died in January 2018 without ever knowing what happened to her son - would say the same.

“Next week is the week that is hardest for me,” he said. “I lost Kyle on the 30th and Mary on the first of January.

“I miss Mary and Kyle like no tomorrow.”

There has not been much development in the investigation despite a Crimewatch Roadshow appeal in September, however, Gwent Police are continuing to investigate.

Mary and Alan Vaughan on March 30, 2013 on the Calzaghe Bridge in Newbridge

Mr Vaughan said: “I haven’t been able to do much this year because of coronavirus and when I was asked to do Crimewatch I couldn’t say yes quick enough.”

As time has passed, it has not got any easier for Mr Vaughan or the family. He said: “It doesn’t get easier. The only thing that keeps me going is that we will get Kyle’s body and a court case one day.

“When the time comes, it will be hard, but we will get justice.

“It’s a life sentence for me at the moment and the hardest part is the people who know are walking around like they own the place.”

Despite the time that has passed, the family and police are waiting for a piece of vital information

“One little bit of information is excellent. All I can do is keep doing appeals and keep fighting,” said Mr Vaughan.

“I’m just waiting to see what happens next. You don’t know what is around the next corner, someone could have a guilty conscience.”

Gwent Police’s head of crime, detective chief superintendent Nicky Brain said: “Our investigation into what happened to Kyle that night in December remains very much active. Eight years on and we remain in regular contact with Kyle’s family, and continue to receive information from members of the public, all of which is recorded and investigated by officers on our major incident team.

“This has obviously been an extensive enquiry. To date, 40 areas have been searched, over 200 people interviewed, over 180 intelligence logs submitted and nearly 900 witness statements taken.

“Unfortunately, though we still don’t have the answers we need, and Kyle’s family so desperately want.

“We are still keen to receive any information that may assist our enquiries, however minor you may feel it is.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwent Police on 101 or through their social media pages and quoting the log number 397 30/12/12. Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.