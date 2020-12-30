A MAN who carried out a sex attack at Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital has been jailed.
Christian Holley, 46, of Monmouth Walk, Markham, near Blackwood, was locked up after he admitted the assault.
He was sent to prison after he pleaded guilty to intentionally sexually touching a woman on October 11.
Holley was also jailed after he admitted carrying out two burglaries in Blackwood and Markham in May and December respectively.
The defendant stole alcohol in the first raid and money and a savings tin in the second one.
At Newport Magistrates’ Court, Holley was handed a combined prison sentence of 12 months and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge upon his release from custody.
He must also register as a sex offender for the next seven years.
