THIS is a round-up of drivers who have appeared in Newport Magistrates' Court and Cwmbran Magistrates' Court for drink or drug driving in Gwent.
JASON IAN PRICE, 44, of Downing Street, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded to drink driving.
He was ordered to pay £525 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
DANIEL ANTHONY RALPH, 31, of West Roedin, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drug driving with cannabis in his system.
He was ordered to pay £152 in a fine and a surcharge.
DYLAN THOMAS, 22, of Excelsior Street, Waunlwyd, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drug driving with cannabis in his blood.
He was ordered to pay £369 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
LIAM BEN FLEET, 26, of Upper Waun Street, Blaenavon, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis in his blood.
He was ordered to pay £237 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
RHYS ARTHUR LANDRYGAN, 36, of Davies Street, Cefn Fforest, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis in his blood.
He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
TESSA THORNE, 27, of Davies Street, Cefn Fforest, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving.
She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
DAVID WHITLOCK, 33, of Prospect Place, Llanhilleth, Abertillery, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with ecstasy in his blood.
He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.