OUR South Wales Argus Camera Club members have captured some brilliant winter scenes, after snow fell across parts of Gwent.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club, and you can see more by visiting the club’s page on Facebook.
More than 3,800 people are signed up as members.
An outdoor Christmas tree at Cwmtillery Lakes. Picture: Stephen Davies
A brave swimmer in the Keepers Pond on Monday. Picture: Sammie Maria
MORE NEWS:
- Stolen BMW driven wrong way down road towards Abergavenny
- Newport Mind offer a range of support for mental health needs
- Chepstow mum's month-long PS5 prank before Christmas Day
A horse walks on snowy ground, Manmoel Common. Picture: Karen Morgan
Snow and misty conditions on Mynydd Maen. Picture: Joss Edwards
Serene waters at St James Reservoir, Tredegar. Picture: Jason Franklin
A dog enjoys the snow on the Blorenge. Picture: Fatma Richards
A vast snowscape as seen from the Keepers Pond, Blaenavon. Picture: Callum Willetts