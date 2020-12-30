A 12-YEAR-OLD boy who was attacked by a group of teenagers earlier this month has been reunited with the bike they stole.
Gwent Police had previously appealed for information after the boy was assaulted by three teenagers, leaving him with a facial injury, near the skate park in Cwmcelyn Road in Blaina at around 4.30pm on Wednesday, December 2.
MORE NEWS:
- Christmas at home for Pontypool dad who broke neck on holiday
- Kyle Vaughan from Newbridge's family on eight-year heartache
- Amazing Grace Spaces on first year of addiction support in Newport
Although the attackers are yet to be found, the bike was recently found abandoned on a roadside, and has been returned to the boy.
Police are still trying to track down the teenagers who attacked the boy. Call 101 quoting 2000438611 with information.
Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org