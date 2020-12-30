THE FAMILY of "true rugby man" and fundraiser David Power have paid tribute to him, describing him as "a much loved brother, brother in law, uncle, cousin and friend,"

Mr Power, from Cwmbran, died age 64 after being involved in a collision with a van while cycling in the area around Cwmbran Drive and Henllys Way at around 11am on Christmas Eve.

He is known for his work with Welsh Charitables RFC, who raise funds for charities in Wales through the medium of rugby. Since reforming in 2000, through fundraising events, tournaments and dinners, Welsh Charitables have donated more than £120,000 to good causes.

READ MORE:

“David Power (Dapper) was and always will be a much loved brother, brother in law, uncle, cousin and friend," said Mr Power's sister Sue. "He was taken from us far, far too soon due to a tragic accident on Christmas Eve.

“David loved life and was full of fun. He was so proud of learning Welsh and would greet his nephews and nieces with a cheeky 'Shwmae'.

“To say he liked rugby would be an understatement, he loved it, along with all his many rugby friends of all ages.

“David was also totally dedicated to his work as Honourable Secretary to the Welsh Charitables RFC which he thoroughly enjoyed.

“There have been so many tributes to him on social media that we are overwhelmed, thank you all so much, they have been a great comfort to us all at this very sad time.

“Our David has left a huge void in our lives a void that nobody else can ever fill. We are indeed heartbroken. Our only consolation is that he is now reunited with our dad, mam and sister Mary.”

Following the news of his death, the rugby world has paid its respects to Mr Power.

Jim Mills, Wales rugby league international, said: ““What a tragedy that we lost [Welsh Charitables RFC] Hon Chairman David Power in a road accident on Christmas Eve, a true rugby man who did so much to honour Welsh legendary players with wonderful tribute dinners, while making money for charity. He acknowledged both codes.A huge loss to rugby.”

Brian Juliff, chairman of Wales Rugby League, said: “This is tragic news and my condolences to David’s family.

“It feels almost surreal to hear this tonight and I am so sad that we have lost such a progressive and committed man who was so focussed on charitable causes.

“David was a wonderful man.”

Nigel Owens, the former international referee, also paid tribute to Mr Power.

He said: “This is very very sad. A wonderful genuine man.”

Former South Wales Argus journalist Robin Davey said: “Just unbelievable, a larger than life character, organised so many dinners in the name of rugby greats with all proceeds going to charity.

“Mr Welsh Charitables. A sad, sad loss.”

Mr Power had formerly been youth co-ordinator at Croesyceiliog RFC. Paying tribute to him, the club said: “It is with great sadness that we say our thoughts are with David “Dapper” Power who sadly passed away on Christmas Eve.

“As a real life gentleman and former youth co-ordinator for Croesy Rugby he will be sadly missed by us all.”

Gwent Police confirmed a 23-year-old man from the Caerphilly County Borough area was arrested at the scene on suspicion of death by careless driving. He has since been released under investigation.

"Officers are now trying to establish the circumstances of this incident and are requesting any motorists using the road around this time to please check any dash cam footage that may provide further information that will assist officers with their enquiries," said a spokeswoman.

"Anyone with any information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Gwent Police on 101 or Direct Message us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting: 2000463449."