RESIDENTS could soon collect their prescriptions at any time of the day under plans to install an automated collection machine outside a Newport pharmacy.

Proposals have been lodged with Newport City Council to offer the service at JDS Evans Pharmacy in Belle Vue Terrace.

Under the plans, pharmacy staff would load medicines into the machine using a barcode to ensure security.

Patients would receive a text message when their prescription is ready to be collected, with a unique PIN number.

They would then enter the PIN number on a touchscreen and the medicine would be dispensed from a slot.

The collection flap would be automatically locked when patients are not collecting prescriptions.

A planning statement says the 24/7 service would reduce waiting times for customers and allow them to collect prescriptions at any time.

It could be particularly useful for repeat prescriptions and those who work outside pharmacy opening hours such as shift workers and carers, according to the plans.

It is also said the plan would allow the pharmacy to spend more time with patients who need it and deliver new services.

Similar machines have been installed in Holland and there are about 50 in the UK.

“The machines have operated in numerous premises throughout the current pandemic and have proved itself invaluable in providing a contact-free and continuous service, supporting the NHS services and providing an invaluable community benefit while negating footfall inside of buildings and reducing face-to-face meetings,” a design and access statement says.

The Pharmaself24 machine, which would be installed to replace an existing window pane at the pharmacy, could hold up to 180 dispensing bags.

Pharmacy staff would decide which types of medicine are suitable to be collected from the machine.

The machine would be covered by an alarm used by the pharmacy and monitored by external CCTV.

“The installation of an automated prescription collection machine within the pharmacy will have a positive impact on the services of the area and aid the wider economy as well as providing an essential service at the current time,” a design and access statement adds.

The plans will be assessed by the city council in the coming months.