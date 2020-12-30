AN ILLEGAL rave was shut down on the weekend.

Numerous people have been reported for summons following the illegal event, which was shut down by South Wales and Gwent Police forces on Sunday, December 27.

The unlicensed event was near Pontprennau, in Cardiff, and offers were alerted about the rave – which also breaches current coronavirus restrictions – at around 10.45pm.

When officers arrived at the scene many of those attending to event ran off. Details of those who remained were taken and numerous vehicle stops were carried out, while police also caught some party-goers who had fled to nearby woodland.

Approximately 25 people were reported for summons for breaching coronavirus regulations, and further enquiries are ongoing.

A tent and other equipment - including speakers, generators, a trailer and lighting – were all dismantled and seized by officers.

Chief Superintendent Andy Valentine, who is leading South Wales Police’s response to coronavirus, said: "Unlicensed music events present a very serious risk to public health as well as generating anti-social behaviour that can blight local communities.

"It is extremely disappointing that members of the public were willing to put themselves and the wider community at risk during Alert Level Four restrictions.

"No one can fail to be aware of the pressures now facing the NHS from Covid-19 as well as the number of people who are sadly dying.

"The prompt actions of officers as well, as the support from our colleagues in Heddlu Gwent Police, led to the disruption of the planned rave and prevented any significant event taking place.

"Further enquires are ongoing to identify the organisers with a view to prosecution or the issue of a £10,000 fixed penalty notice.

"Once established, illegal events of these nature can escalate quickly, which means early intervention is crucial.

"I am, therefore, appealing to the public to report any suspicions that may have around planned raves or unlicensed music events to the police on 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers.

"While we are actively gathering intelligence, the support of the public is crucial, and I would urge anyone with information to come forward.

"It’s more important than ever that our communities across South Wales are protected from any events that threaten measures to combat the spread of the virus or cause localised anti-social or illegal activity."

Reports can be made via 101 or online. Crimestoppers can also be contacted 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.