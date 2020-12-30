AFTER the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine was approved for use in the UK, the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board will be contacting vulnerable people to arrange a vaccination.
Aneurin Bevan UHB are “delighted” that the Oxford vaccine has been approved for use in the UK and will be sending letters to people who are vulnerable or in priority groups to arrange a vaccination.
The UHB is following the Joint Committee of Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) priority groups which are firstly: care home residents and staff, people over the age of 80, and frontline health and social care staff.
They will be using a combination of Mass Vaccination Centres and Mobile Units to take the vaccine out to people who are unable to get to a centre (for example residents of care homes and similar settings), and through Primary Care General Practice.
IN OTHER NEWS:
- Second coronavirus vaccine approved for use in the UK
- The role Gwent volunteers played in the approval of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine
- More than 100 coronavirus deaths in Gwent in past two weeks
The public have been asked not to contact their GP practice or pharmacy as they will not be able to help people book an appointment.
Those who are not in a priority group should wait to be invited, with the UHB’s staff working “incredibly hard” to ensure they vaccinate “as many people as quickly as possible.”
Aneurin Bevan UHB have added that, in the next few weeks, as information on supply emerges and appointment become available at shorter notice, they may call individuals to arrange vaccinations.
For more information, visit www.phw.nhs.wales/covid-19-vaccination