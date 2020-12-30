THIS year has been a year like no other, but among all the turbulence there have been acts of kindness that have touched as all.

As 2020 comes to an end, people in Wales have voted on their most touching moments of the year.

Almost a third of people across the country have admitted being brought to tears by a random act of kindness in the last 12 months.

Inspired by the fundraising efforts of individuals up and down the country, a sense of national comradery and seeing neighbours rally round together, more than a third of Welsh residents have felt encouraged to help and support others in some way over the last twelve months.

While almost 90 per cent have been touched by a heart-warming story in the news since the start of the pandemic.

It was Captain Sir Thomas Moore's fundraising efforts for the NHS on his 100th birthday that was voted Wales' favourite.

The weekly clap for NHS professionals, seeing key workers reunited with their loved ones, and observing an abundance of rainbow paintings in home windows, were also among the acts of kindness that touched the nation.

Disney characters walking the streets of Cardiff to cheer up children in the city, Princess Beatrice wearing the Queen’s gown for her socially distanced wedding, and the national teddy bear hunt in windows across the country, were also chosen in the top 20 list.

Despite 2020 being a tough year for many, more than half of us believe there have been many positive outcomes from the challenges, according to research conducted by hand and surface sanitiser brand ZOONO.

Jamal McCleary, general manager at ZOONO, said: “It has been truly heart-warming to see people come closer together this year as so many have strived to protect the wellbeing of loved ones and neighbours.

"We noticed a surge in people buying our scientifically proven hand and surface sanitisers for key workers and vulnerable people as gifts; hundreds of people have gone the extra mile to keep others safe and protected for longer.

"That’s why we were interested to find out whether the pandemic has strengthened our relationships with others, even when we’d had to social distance, and made us all more caring and considerate despite the challenges we have all faced.”

These are Wales' top 10 most touching moments of 2020:

Captain Sir Thomas Moore raising money for the NHS on his 100th birthday

The first clap for NHS carers

Seeing key workers reunited with their loved ones

Announcement of the Covid-19 vaccine

Rainbow paintings in windows

Socially distanced Victory in Europe (VE) Day celebrations

Hero welcomes for key workers in supermarkets

School children sending morale-boosting letters to care home residents

Postman in fancy dress to keep residents' spirits high

Joe Wicks launching free daily PE lessons for children

