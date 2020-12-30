HAVE you seen this man?
Gwent Police are appealing for information to find 32-year-old Sonny Hanford from Newport.
Police officers would like to speak to him in connection with an assault investigation.
Anyone with any information relating to his whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting reference 2000464459.
Alternatively, people can directly message Gwent Police on their Twitter or Facebook page, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
