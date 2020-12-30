COMEDIAN John Bishop has tested positive for coronavirus.
John Bishop has said he and his wife, Melanie, tested positive for coronavirus on Christmas Day, describing the illness as having “flattened” them both.
Sharing a screenshot of an NHS notification informing him of his test result, Mr Bishop wrote on Twitter: “This came through on Christmas Day.
"This is the worst illness I have ever had, debilitating headaches, muscle joint and even skin pain, dizziness, nausea, no appetite, incredibly chronic fatigue.
"My wife and I are fit non smokers and it’s flattened us. I don’t wish this on anyone.”
The pair were tested for coronavirus on Christmas Eve, with the positive result on Christmas Day.
As a result the couple will have to self-isolate for 10 days from the day their symptoms began or - if they were asymptomatic at the time of testing - from the test date.
IN OTHER NEWS:
More than 100 coronavirus deaths in Gwent in past two weeks
Second coronavirus vaccine approved for use in the UK
This is how Aneurin Bevan UHB will start giving out the Oxford vaccine
People should remain vigilant for the symptoms of coronavirus, which are:
- A new, continuous cough (if you usually have a cough it may be worse than usual).
- A high temperature (meaning you feel hot to touch).
- A loss or change to sense of taste or smell.
If you suspect you may be infected with coronavirus it is advised you book a test, which you can do at www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test