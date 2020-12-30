THE Welsh public are being urged to follow lockdown rules following big gatherings.

Wales is currently under Tier Four lockdown; restrictions include the closure of non-essential business and people being asked to stay at home, only carrying out "essential" travel.

Although exercise is deemed essential, the public has been reminded that exercising must start and finish at their home address.

People should not be driving places to carry out exercise.

Gwent Police are currently monitoring the Blorenge and Sugarloaf in Abergavenny due to “the volume of people travelling to these areas for exercise.”

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “There is no limit to exercising but this must take place and finish at your home address.”

This follows on from yesterday when Gwent Police dispersed "a large number of persons" who were gathered at Keeper’s Pond, in Blaenavon.

Following this incident, a spokesman for Gwent Police said: "The Covid-19 and social distancing requirements are to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and protect people from illness.”

Welsh Government have also reminded the public of the importance of obeying lockdown rules.

Earlier today they tweeted: “We’re seeing large crowds of people visiting many of our beauty spots.

“We know exercise is important, but while Wales is at alert level 4, you should exercise locally and avoid all non-essential travel.

“The more people gather, the greater the risk of spreading the virus.”