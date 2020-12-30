MORE than half of public transport users will continue to avoid trains and buses after the coronavirus crisis is over, new research suggests.

A survey of over 2,100 adults by the Co-op revealed that issues such as congestion and personal space appear to be affecting people’s willingness to travel again on trains and buses.

The pandemic has also sparked a big interest in cycling amid evidence of a surge in demand for bikes, the report said.

The Co-op’s Ethical Consumerism report also tracked changes in consumer shopping habits since 1999, with increased sales of food such as free-range eggs and plant-based products.

Hybrid and electric cars account for the biggest growth in ethical spending, the report stated.

The research also indicated a boom in online shopping and home deliveries as well as a sharp rise in local shopping as a result of the pandemic, which is set to continue.

Thriftiness will be a major trend in 2021 as over a third of shoppers say they will buy more second-hand products, the report said.

Jo Whitfield, chief executive of Co-op Food, said: “The Co-op has tracked ethical spending for two decades and this barometer on ethical purchases shows a remarkable shift.

“Sustainable shopping has moved from being a niche market to an area of big spend. As growth continues, threats will naturally exist due to the economic impact of the pandemic, but through a challenging environment, opportunities will open up.”

The Co-op said it will be extending its range of plant-based products.