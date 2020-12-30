JUSTIN Bieber will debut a new song during a virtual New Year's Eve concert.
The 26-year-old singer announced the news on Twitter earlier today, after revealing the track - titled Anyone - existed earlier in the year.
Tweeting to his 113.5 million followers he said: “Oh yeah I’m performing my new single #ANYONE during #BieberNYE tomorrow night.”
The Canadian star hinted at the existence of Anyone in April during an Instagram Live.
While being filmed at his piano by his wife Hailey, Bieber told his fans: “I recorded a really cool song today. I can’t play it. I can’t do it.”
After revealing the name of the track, his excited wife replied: “This song, I love this song so much, and I haven’t heard him sing it yet.”
Bieber is collaborating with T-Mobile on a New Year’s Eve live-streamed concert, which will be his first full-length, live performance since 2017.
The show will feature a five-piece band, a surprise location and the dance troupe he has worked with since 2010’s My World Tour.
Bieber has been sharing footage from rehearsals with his followers on social media, with his dancers seen sporting face coverings.
NYE Live with Justin Bieber streams on January 1 from 3.15am in the UK.
Tickets are available at justinbiebernye.com and T-Mobile customers get free access.