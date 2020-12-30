This year has been a year unlike any we have known. But the new year brings with it a glimmer of hope as more and more people receive the Covid-19 vaccine and we start to use new testing technologies.

In December we saw the welcome start of the Covid-19 vaccination programme in Wales.

The first week of the programme saw thousands of people receive their first dose and just before Christmas we started vaccinating people living in care homes.

In January, things will move further as we start using the new rapid-result tests to help people stay in work. Serial testing will be used in schools as an alternative to self-isolation for teachers and students, it will also be extended to the police and will be used to support care home staff to stay in work.

The process of offering vaccinations to everyone in Wales will take time and it will be a while before we feel the benefits of this huge breakthrough in the pandemic.

I would like to thank all Torfaen residents for their efforts so far but the further restrictions are a reflection of the grave situation we find ourselves in.

That is why we must continue our efforts to control the spread of coronavirus in Wales. We need to keep making those small changes to our lives to protect ourselves and our families.

The latest information we have suggests the new highly-infections strain of coronavirus is present throughout Wales and may have driven the rapid acceleration of the virus seen across Wales over the last few weeks.

I hope most people will recognise that the latest measures are essential. For me the priority has to be saving lives, preventing families losing loved ones to Covid in the most awful circumstances and doing right by our NHS and Social Care staff who we have a duty to support.

The NHS in Gwent is already under the most immense strain.

All non-urgent treatment has been cancelled and we have already seen the closure of services such as two midwifery led units. I cannot overstate how worried I have been about the rising number of infections and the immense strain on our NHS and social care staff.

I called for the earlier implementation of stricter measures in the run up to Christmas, so I very much welcome the tightening of restrictions. We have to do the right thing by our NHS and social care staff who are facing unprecedented pressure and stress.

Thank you to everyone who has been following the rules. Please stay home, save lives and protect our NHS.