A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

Newport

PAUL ANDREW GERRY, 37, of William Lovett Gardens, Newport, was jailed for eight weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing two jars of Nescafe Gold coffee worth £8.98 from Bargain Buys.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

PHILLIP SIMON BARTLETT, 52, of Sandalwood Court, Newport, was jailed for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and banned from driving for three years after he admitted failing to provide a specimen.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

Blaenau Gwent

KEVIN TUCK, 54, of Honeyfield Road, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £352 in a fine, costs and surcharge after he pleaded guilty to soliciting another person for the purpose of obtaining their sexual services as a prostitute in a street or public place in Newport.

PAUL ANTHONY BEDFORD, 45, of Gladstone Street, Brynmawr, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, and banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to driving a BMW whilst disqualified.

He was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

Caerphilly

JASON CHITTENDEN, 40, of Mountside, Risca, was ordered to pay £726 in a fine, costs and surcharge after he pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.

His driving licence was endorsed with nine points.

Torfaen

SHANE DREW, 22, of Nether Court, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, was jailed for 12 weeks after he pleaded guilty to public disorder.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

KAREN HITCHENS, 62, of Commercial Street, Griffithstown, Pontypool, was banned from driving for two years after she admitted failing to provide a specimen.

She was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and surcharge

DAVID SIMMONDS, 38, of Perry Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £823 in a fine, compensation, costs and surcharge after he admitted assault by beating.

CIARAN THOMAS PRICE, 28, of Long Hollow, Northville, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £301 in a fine, costs and surcharge after he failed to give information to the identification of the driver of a Ford Kuga.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

DANIEL JOHN LEWIS, 39, of Channel View, Penygarn, Pontypool, was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information to the identification of a driver.

He was ordered to pay £970 in a fine, costs and surcharge.

Monmouthshire

LYNDSAY ANN WAIT, 27, of Llanarth Road, Llanarth, was ordered to pay £719 in a fine, compensation, costs and surcharge after she admitted assault by beating.