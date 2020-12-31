During the latest latest lockdown, you are not alone. The Argus' We’re in it Together campaign is here to help direct you to any services you may need and show what services are on hand that you may not know you needed. For our full list of services all over Gwent, click here.

SUPERMARKET chain Aldi donated around 28,700 meals to people in need this Christmas Eve.

After stores closed on December 24 the supermarket chain paired its stores with local charities, community groups and food banks to make the most of unsold fresh and chilled food.

Around 210 tonnes of food were donated throughout the UK, with more than 500,000 meals donated; more than 750 UK causes benefitted from the initiative.

This is Aldi’s largest donation to date, which helped 43 charitable causes in Wales during a time many are faced with financial problems and food insecurity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For the first time the initiative will also extend to New Year’s Eve, when Aldi expects to donate a further 200,000 meals to charitable causes across the country.

The chain's managing director of corporate responsibility Luke Peech said: “We’re proud to support good causes in Wales this festive period, helping them to provide fresh and filling meals over the Christmas period.

“The feedback has been overwhelming and we’re really pleased to have extended the initiative, so we can do what we can for those in need within the community in what was an incredibly tough year for so many.”

Aldi has also worked with partner Neighbourly - a community giving platform that links businesses to charitable organisations – to prioritise donations to charities and community groups focused on feeding children over the school Christmas holidays.

The festive food donations are part of Aldi’s successful partnership with Neighbourly, a community giving platform that links businesses to charitable organisations, which also means that all of Aldi’s 900 UK stores donate surplus food to good causes every day of the year.

Steve Butterworth, from Neighbourly, said “Sadly, this festive season has been the busiest on record for the nation’s charities and food banks.

"I’m sure Aldi’s donation has been a lifeline for many.”

