WITH a mixture of weather over the past week, it has seen members of our camera club out and about taking advantage of the beautiful scenery on offer. The weather has also provided a number of opportunities for some incredible pictures with the local wildlife and their own pets.

Here are some of our favourites from the camera club.

Dog enjoying snow over the Blorenge by Fatma Richards

Dog posing at Pant Moores by Hannah Davies

Friendly horse in Twmbarlwm by Nicola Hayward

Pigeon taking off at five locks Pontnewydd by Steve Roberts

Robin near Celtic Manor by Nick Jacques

Swan braving the cold weather by Anthony Williams

Swan on Beaufort Hills ponds in Ebbw Vale by Kieron Prothero

Cygnet at Cwmbran Lake by Lyn Evans

Posing pigeon showing off its colours by Ruth Symes