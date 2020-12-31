FOURTEEN more coronavirus related deaths have been recorded in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board overnight according to Public Health Wales figures.
This brings the total for the health board – which covers the Gwent region – to 676, the second highest health board total in Wales behind Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board on 969.
The 14 deaths are included in the Wales-wide figure of 65 recorded over the last 24 hours.
There were 3,494 new cases of coronavirus recorded across Wales in the same time period, with 361 coming in the ABUHB region.
Caerphilly is the top Gwent area for new cases, with 121 – which takes the area to more than 10,000 total cases – sitting at 10,080. The area is the fourth in Wales to reach the 10,000-case milestone, behind Cardiff on 19,360, Rhondda Cynon Taf on 17,072 and Swansea on 13,739.
There were also 115 new cases recorded in Newport, 58 in Torfaen, 40 in Blaenau Gwent and 27 in Monmouthshire.
Here are the full list of newly reported cases:
Cardiff: 203
Rhondda Cynon Taf – 176
Bridgend – 167
Wrexham – 144
Caerphilly – 121
Newport – 115
Flintshire – 93
Neath Port Talbot – 89
Vale of Glamorgan – 88
Carmarthenshire – 87
Merthyr Tydfil – 66
Swansea - 59
Torfaen – 58
Blaenau Gwent – 40
Denbighshire – 39
Pembrokeshire – 36
Monmouthshire – 27
Conwy – 27
Gwynedd – 18
Powys – 17
Ceredigion – 13
Anglesey – 9
Unknown location – 25
Resident outside of Wales - 114
