HERE are the names and faces of the three men most wanted by Gwent Police this New Year’s Day.
Can you help officers find them?
Joshua Adams
Detectives are appealing for information to find Joshua Adams, aged 32, from Newport.
Police would like to speak to him in connection with an assault investigation.
Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2000441620, or send a direct message via Facebook or Twitter.
Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Conor Webley
Police are looking for 26-year-old Conor Webley, from Hengoed, Caerphilly, who has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on August 27, 2020.
He was jailed for 40 months for robbery at Cardiff Crown Court in September 2018.
Webley has been recalled to prison.
If you have any information, call 101, quoting 2000409654, or direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Sonny Hanford
Detectives are appealing for information to find Sonny Hanford.
Officers would like to speak to the 32-year-old from Newport in connection with an assault investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2000464459, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
