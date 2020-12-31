GWENT Police is urging the public to stick to the guidelines this New Year’s Eve to help to stop the spread of coronavirus.
The guidelines under the Alert Level 4 say that people should not meet others outside of their household whether indoors or outdoors and should not travel unless it is “essential”. These add to the social distancing, wearing of face masks when in indoor public places and washing hands regularly – along with the closure of all non-essential retail, hospitality and close-contact services.
It comes as Caerphilly becomes the fourth area of Wales to reach the 10,000 coronavirus case mark and a further 14 deaths announced in the Gwent region.
Chief constable Pam Kelly said: “New Year’s Eve is always a busy time for policing, and we will continue to maintain a visible presence across Gwent.
“New restrictions introduced by Welsh Government mean that friends and families will be unable to get together and celebrate the new year. Alert Level 4 means that people should remain in their own household and only travel when necessary.
“Alongside our partners we’re asking the people of Gwent to do the right thing for their community and celebrate differently this year by staying home.
“I’d also like to remind those thinking of visiting our many wonderful beauty spots, to stop and consider their actions.
“Coronavirus levels remain high across much of Gwent, and by following Welsh Government advice we’re all saving lives and protecting the NHS.”
