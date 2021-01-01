THE Veganuary campaign challenges members of the public to go vegan for the first 31 days of the year.

The challenge, which was launched in the UK, has been running since 2014 and has inspired more than one million people across the globe to try going vegan for January.

However, data suggests that ten times more people actually participate and try vegan each year.

(Image - Veganuary)

When you sign up to the Veganuary challenge you are then supported to try vegan through a series of emails, social media content, membership of a Facebook support group, and a website full of helpful resources like recipes, a starter kit and meal plans - so it really couldn't be any easier.

MORE NEWS:

Chris Packham, TV presenter and Veganuary Ambassador said: "Trashing the planet does none of us any good, as the coronavirus pandemic shows all too clearly.

"But we can emerge from this stronger and wiser, with a renewed commitment to protecting the environment, its inhabitants and our own futures.

"Being vegan is a great way to support the natural world and to live sustainably."

Some of the vegan recipes you get with the free celebrity cookbook include:

John Bishop's Chickpea Burgers

Image - Veganuary

John Bishop became vegetarian in 1985 after he saw a cow being slaughtered and has never looked back.

A quick little recipe that's ideal for whipping up a delicious and easy mid-week dinner with minimal faff.

Ingredients:

1 small onion, finely chopped

4 tbsp olive oil

1 clove garlic, peeled and minced

1×400g can chickpeas, drained

1 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp smoked paprika

A squeeze of lemon juice

1 tbsp tahini

A little plain flour

Salt and pepper

Anthony Mullay's Thai Red Curry

Anthony Mullay is a professional rugby league player and a bit of a powerhouse. To keep up with his training programme, his meals need to pack a punch and must be nutrient-rich.

Ingredients:

1 large onion, peeled and sliced

2 tbsp coconut oil

200g mushrooms, sliced

2 red chillies, de-seeded and finely chopped

2 cloves of garlic, peeled and minced

150g black beans

100g frozen peas

150g asparagus, cut into pieces

200g firm tofu (pre-flavoured or plain), chopped into pieces

Dash of soy sauce

2 tbsp red curry paste

400g coconut milk

100g spinach

Madonna's Sticky Toffee Pudding

Yes, the Queen of Pop loves a sticky toffee pudding, and this sweet, rich, satisfying dessert is a firm favourite of Veganuary pledgers.

Ingredients:

For the sponge:

250ml soya milk

100ml water

200g dates

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

115g dairy-free butter

115g soft brown sugar

200g white self-raising flour

1/8 tsp ground nutmeg

1/2 tsp ground ginger

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

6 walnut halves, optional



For the toffee sauce:

For the toffee sauce: 100g golden syrup

200g soft brown sugar

150g dairy-free butter

100ml soya cream

1 tsp vanilla essence

Will you be going vegan this January? Let us know in the comments.