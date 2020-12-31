A WOMAN has gone missing from her Caerphilly home.
Kelly Edey, 31, was last seen around 4am this morning, Thursday, December 31, near her home in Nelson.
Anyone with any information on where she is or who has seen her is asked to contact Gwent Police through 101 or their social media pages and quote the reference number 2000469663.
