A 29-YEAR-OLD from Crosskeys has been jailed for more than two years following a burglary in the Bargoed area.

Liam Terry Jones targeted an elderly woman by offering cheap gardening work to gain access to her home.

He pleaded guilty to the dwelling burglary at Cardiff Crown Court in December, and was sentenced to two years and one month in prison.

He was also ordered to pay the victim £190, payable within three months of release.

Gwent Police's officer in the case, DC Carly Davis, said: “Liam Jones targeted an elderly victim under the guise of offering cheap gardening work, before distracting his victim and entering her home and stealing from her.

“We strongly urge everyone to exercise caution with regards to canvassing of this sort. Legitimate businesses will more often than not post flyers and wait for calls to them and will not go door to door offering work for cheap prices.

“The saying if it’s too good to be true then it usually is, could not be more accurate in these cases. If you, or anyone else has been subjected to this sort of crime or are aware of any suspicious behaviour, please do not hesitate to report this.

“We hope that this sentence will bring some comfort to the victim and her family and that it shows Liam Jones, and others, that we will not tolerate this type of crime and those responsible will be caught and prosecuted."